Michael Bublé has shared one of his six-year-old son Noah's homework assignments, and the young lad was tasked with revealing what his three wishes would be during these uncertain times. Noah answered that he would like to visit Miami, go on a family walk and perhaps most movingly of all, help people. Alongside a photo of his son's handwritten answers, the superstar singer wrote: "My son Noah's homeschool assignment today. What would your three wishes be?"

Needless to say, Michael's fans were touched by young Noah's answers, and many replied to the doting dad's tweet saying as much. "Aw bless you Noah," wrote one. "This is so adorable!" another added.

My son Noah’s homeschool assignment today. What would your 3 wishes be? pic.twitter.com/IPdL97TRWB — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) April 7, 2020

Michael shared the note on Twitter

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the Love You Anymore singer has been vocal with his fans about the importance of following US government advice, telling them in March: "It's time to take serious measures so we can protect our families, our neighbours, and ourselves."

He continued: "If we really hear the messages of our health care professionals and we really listen and abide by them, I truly think that we can slow this down and we can have a real shot at saving millions of lives."

Michael urged fans to stay indoors, adding: "Please, as much as possible, stay in the house. You know, if you have to drink some 'Quarantinis', do what you have to do. Go to the backyard and play with the kids. If you're going to hike, please, do it in place where there's not a lot of people. Try as little as you can to go out."

He concluded: "Let's help each other. Let's be great human beings and let's help to make sure that we are protecting the people that are vulnerable out there. It could be any of us. That's the truth. Let's protect our kids. Let's protect everyone."

"This is not about stopping it, it’s about making sure that our healthcare system, our hospitals can handle all the people that will inevitably have to have care."

