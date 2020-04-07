It's been two weeks since Loose Women suspended their filming due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. And regular panellist Kaye Adams took to her Instagram page on Monday to share a throwback snap with her colleagues, in which she expressed how much she misses them. "Just popped up in my photo memories," she wrote in the caption. "Truly missing these lovely ladies and all of the @loosewomen today. Can't wait till we're all back together again!"

Kaye Adams shared this throwback snap with her Loose Women colleagues

Christine Lampard was quick to share her sentiments by writing, "likewise" alongside a series of kissing emojis. Coleen Nolan remarked: "Missing you all sooooo much!!! Xxxx." [sic] Judi Love added: "Most definitely." Fans also echoed their thoughts, with one commenting: "Hopefully it won't be too long till all you totes [amazing] girls are brightening up our lunch times again. Keep safe." Another said: "Hurry back it’s the time we need you the most as well. Stay safe to you all xxxx."

Last month, ITV confirmed they would halt filming in a bid to keep the cast and crew safe from the pandemic. Instead, the network is airing some fan favourite repeat episodes. "ITV Daytime has taken the decision to stop broadcasting Loose Women from Monday 23 March. Instead, we will air some of our favourite repeat episodes from 12.30pm-1.30pm to give viewers something to smile about each lunchtime. Please stay safe," their official statement read.

Lorraine has also temporarily been cancelled, with host Lorraine Kelly joining the team at Good Morning Britain. ITV have kept shows like GMB and This Morning on the air for as long as they can, writing: "We're focusing our efforts on providing to viewers the latest news on the rapidly changing situation which aims to offer some stability and continuity in all our lives whilst so many of us are at home right now. That’s why we have taken this tough decision to protect our GMB News programme in the morning and keep This Morning on air for as long as possible."

