Peter Andre reveals the chores he’s given his kids during lockdown

If you’ve ever wondered who washes Peter Andre’s cars, wonder no more as the singer and presenter took to Instagram to show who keeps his expensive motors pristine and polished , and it’s his children - at least during the coronavirus lockdown. Pete shared the video of his oldest children Junior, 14 and Princess, 12, who he shares with his ex wife, Katie Price, cleaning the family’s white Range Rover and white BMW in the driveway of their house. Another car, a black Bentley, was parked in the corner of their driveway. Pete gifted the white Range Rover to his wife Emily McDonagh, who is a junior doctor, for her 30th birthday last August.

WATCH: Peter Andre and his children clean the family's luxury cars

The kids seemed to be having a great time, spraying each other with a hose in between cleaning the expensive motors. Little sister Amelia, 6, was also shown helping by following her big brother and sister with a spray bottle.

Pete has been taking the reins in the Andre household while wife Emily works from the NHS frontline. Emily has been working in her local hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. He opened up about the couple’s new living arrangements during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. "She obviously doesn't tell me a lot of stuff because of confidentiality, but because she's exposed to the virus quite a lot at the moment in the last few days, it means now at home… we're having to… it's weird to say, but we're having to be in separate rooms," he shared. "And the reason for that is because I'm the one who has to have the kids now and so if I'm exposed to it as well… I'm just scared the kids are going to get it."

Peter Andre and Emily McDonagh have been married for five years

The 47-year-old admitted he initially struggled with homeschooling during the coronavirus lockdown. Pete shared a number of videos showing the reality of life in the Andre household, including helping Princess with her maths homework and attempting to get Amelia to sit and work on her science project.

