James Middleton speaks about unconditional love after he and fiancée Alizee Thevenet postpone wedding Kate Middleton's brother has had to postpone his wedding due to COVID-19

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother James Middleton has broken his silence following the postponement of his wedding to Alizee Thevenet due to the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the 32-year-old shared a picture with four of his dogs in order to highlight the "unconditional love" pets can give to owners during this "difficult time". He wrote: "Who else is experiencing friendship, comfort and unconditional love from their loyal pets during this difficult time?

"I want to give a big shout out to all our pets who our keeping us calm and helping us carry on!" James went on to discuss the launch of The Paw Print Fund, adding: "With this in mind today I’m launching The Paw Print Fund in aid of animal welfare charities who support our nations animals & pets, be it helping to raise vital funds enabling these charities to continue with their amazing work and also support pet owners who have been affected by the pandemic and maybe struggling to look after their pets."

"Money raised will go directly to the RSPCA, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and The Dogs Trust," he continued. "In time I hope we can support more charities. Together, we can help support pets and their owners, helping them stay in their homes and prevent rescue centres from being overwhelmed."

The post comes two weeks after it was reported that James and Alizee have pushed back the date of their wedding, which was set to take place this summer. According to the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential, it was just "not practical" to throw such a celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is believed that the couple will revisit their wedding date once the chaos subsides and "all their guests are able and happy to attend".

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet were due to have a summer wedding

In November, just weeks after proposing to Alizee, James revealed that he is looking ahead to the big day with his fiancée. "We are in the phase before we start planning everything, just enjoying the process," he told Vanity Fair Spain. "The trip we are going to undertake together, as a team. And that's fine."

James proposed to Alizee in October after a year of dating. The couple share five dogs: Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna and Mabel, and reportedly owe their relationship to one of them, having met when Alizee greeted Ella in the South Kensington Club in 2018.

