Jamie Oliver has already recruited his wife Jools and their eldest son Buddy as his camera crew during the coronavirus lockdown, and on Thursday it was his youngest daughter Petal who was given the honours. The celebrity chef revealed his 11-year-old daughter was behind the camera for a very special broadcast - a live cooking session with Oprah Winfrey on Instagram.

The 44-year-old was teaching Oprah to cook his Singapore-style fried rice recipe, and while he whipped up the dish in the kitchen of his Essex home, the US talk show host was filmed in the kitchen of her house in Santa Barbara, California.

Jamie Oliver films Channel 4 show in family home amid coronavirus

Although Jamie held his phone for some of the live stream, at one point he revealed he was handing the camera over to Petal so she could capture the video while he cooked the Asian dish. He later shared a different cooking video for the recipe on his Instagram feed, writing: "That was so much fun – check it out over on her feed. Thank you for tuning in guys, was great to have so many of you cooking along with us."

Jamie's 11-year-old daughter Petal filmed some of his Instagram Live

Jamie has been counting on his family for help as he continues to film his Channel 4 series, Keep Cooking and Carry On, during the lockdown. The chef had been able to film the first week of the show in a studio, but had to get creative once the social distancing measures were enforced.

Jamie has known Oprah for many years

He has taken to filming in what appears to be his larder, which has white brick walls with shelves displaying a selection of baking equipment on the wall behind him. As the room isn't designed for cooking, Jamie has set up a makeshift station with a gas stove on a counter, so he can still showcase meals including quesadillas and chicken pot pie with viewers. And he previously revealed the measures he had gone to in order to soundproof the space; propping his sofas up against the walls to improve the sound quality.

