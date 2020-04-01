Jamie Oliver films new Channel 4 show from his larder at £6million Essex home The celebrity chef's wife Jools Oliver has been filming the series on her phone

While the first week of Jamie Oliver's new Channel 4 series, Keep Cooking and Carry On, was filmed in a studio, the celebrity chef has had to get creative now the nationwide lockdown has been enforced. The dad-of-five has resorted to filming the series in the Essex home he shares with his wife Jools and their children Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy and River using his mobile phone.

At the beginning of the week Jamie revealed he had enlisted his wife and daughters to help out as his new camera crew during the coronavirus pandemic, and admitted that while the show would not be as high quality as we might expect from his usual broadcasts, he still wanted to continue sharing recipes to help families continue to eat well throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, the chef has taken to filming in what appears to be his larder, which has white brick walls with shelves displaying a selection of baking equipment on the wall behind him. As the room isn't designed for cooking, Jamie has set up a makeshift station with a gas stove on a counter, so he can still showcase meals including quesadillas and chicken pot pie with viewers.

Jamie told Instagram fans that he decided to film where he is because the room is filled with light, but revealed they have had to rest their sofas up against the walls to help with the sound quality. "We're doing it in the coldest part of the house, because it's got decent light here. The sound is terrible so we put the sofas around like that," he explained.

The Oliver family moved to the picturesque village of Finchingfield, Essex, last year, and are all self-isolating together in their £6million home, Spains Hall. Set on a 70-acre estate, the property boasts a 16th-century six-bedroom farmhouse, a three-bedroom lodge and converted stables, so they should have more than enough space to keep them entertained over the coming weeks.

