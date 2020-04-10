Amanda Holden shows off flawless bikini body in cute lockdown selfie The BGT judge won't let COVID-19 get in the way of a good sun tan!

Amanda Holden gave her fans mega fitness goals as she posed in a bikini at home on Friday. With a pair of sunglasses perched firmly on her head, the Britain's Got Talent judge flaunted a small part of her washboard abs in her chic Melissa Odabash swimwear whilst soaking up the sun during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. "I love a freshly mowed lawn #StayAtHome #bikini #selfie," she teased in the caption.

Amanda Holden shared this cute bikini snap on Friday

Fans and friends alike rushed to comment on the mum-of-two's post, with This Morning's Ruth Langsford writing: "Think you missed a bit!" Mollie King simply said: "Beauty." A third post read: "You look phenomenal." A fourth person added: "Wow - absolutely stunning." Another follower commented: "Quarantine queen!"

There's no denying that the Heart FM radio star has been keeping her followers thoroughly entertained while the nation remains on lockdown amid COVID-19. On Monday night, Amanda pulled out all the stops and dressed to the nines in order to take out the bin. The 49-year-old looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pink floor-length sequinned gown and nude sandals as she pulled her wheelie bin out of her house. "Wheelie wanted to dress up tonight!" she captioned the stunning shot, whilst adding the hashtags #BallgownBinsOut #GlamForYourBinman #ClapOurKeyWorkers @thisisheart #bin @richmond_council.

The BGT judge recently wore this pick gown to take the bin out

However, just days before, Amanda used her platform to raise awareness for an important cause. Posing outside with a blossom tree behind her, Amanda dressed down in a casual black slogan tee, which was emblazoned with: "It's not about you," and it aimed to encourage people to show their support for the NHS. The garment was created by Tina Wilson, Founder of Wingman, which is a matchmaking app in which people can set up a profile for their friend explaining their best qualities before finding them a date.

The underlying message of the shirt is to be selfless, and that is exactly why Amanda chose to wear it. Alongside the picture, she wrote: "wingmanapp support the #nhs @nhsmillions." NHS Million is a non-profit campaign set up by staff to celebrate the NHS, which is especially important amid the coronavirus crisis.

