Amanda Holden wears striking sequinned gown to take out the bins – see the drop-dead gorgeous look Amanda Holden showed off her Jennifer Clair gown in a hilarious fashion

Amanda Holden hasn't let self-isolation get to her or her style, and on Monday night, the Britain's Got Talent judge pulled out all the stops and dressed to the nines... to take out the bin.

The mother-of-two looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pink floor-length sequinned gown and nude sandals as she pulled her wheelie bin out of her house. "Wheelie wanted to dress up tonight!" she captioned the stunning shot, whilst adding the hashtags #BallgownBinsOut #GlamForYourBinman #ClapOurKeyWorkers @thisisheart #bin @richmond_council.

The star's post was a hit with her celebrity friends, with former Coronation Street star Lucy Jo Hudson commenting: "Genius x," and Jenni Falconer writing: "Yess to #BallgownBinsOut."

The coronavirus outbreak has certainly turned Amanda into a domestic goddess, not only did she take out the bins on Monday but she also cooked three banana breads – showing them off on Instagram. "More banana bread, #wecandoit" she wrote across the image showing her latest creations.

Amanda's Jennifer Clair gown was the second top look of the day. Earlier on Monday, the gorgeous blonde headed to the Heart FM radio studios looking glam in head-to-toe Wyse London.

The 49-year-old shared her look on her Instagram and fans were delighted. Like many other celebrities, the presenter had stopped posting pictures of her daily outfits amid the coronavirus crisis, so her most recent snap showing off her gorgeous silky skirt and top combo - not to mention her pastel gloves - was a welcome surprise.

Amanda opted for a £160 pink midi skirt covered in delicate pastel-blue flowers and finished off with a bold red and blue striped elasticated waist.

While many would team the patterned midi with a plain top, Amanda proved she's not afraid to make a fashion statement by opting for a white T-shirt emblazoned with a rainbow-coloured lightning bolt. The Wyse London tee, which also comes in a navy colourway, costs £65 and is currently only available to pre-order.