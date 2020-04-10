Kate Garraway has released a new statement concerning her husband Derek Draper's fight with coronavirus. It was announced last week that Derek had severe symptoms that meant he had to be rushed to hospital. Sadly, Kate has mild symptoms of the coronavirus, and she and the children are not able to visit him. On Friday morning, the Good Morning Britain presenter confessed it has been an "excruciatingly worrying time" for her family as her husband remains in intensive care.

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper have been married since 2005

Kate's GMB co-host Ben Shepherd delivered her message with viewers and on Instagram. In a statement, she said: "Derek remains in intensive care and is still very ill. I'm afraid it remains an excruciatingly worrying time. The NHS team who have been working on him have all been extraordinary and I know that it's only their professionalism, dedication and bravery that has kept Derek with us so far. I also know that they're working just as hard on all the patients in their care."

"It's hard to find the right words because thank you alone isn't enough but I do thank them because I know Derek would if he could," she added. Turning her attention to her fans for their ongoing support, Kate continued: "I also want to say thank you so so much to everyone who has sent messages of support, I'm sorry that I haven't been able to respond to them, but I hope you will understand I’m focusing on Derek and my family right now. However, in quieter moments, I am seeing them and they are so comforting and wonderful to read.

"I am very aware that I am not the only one going through this torture, there are thousands of families everywhere worried about their loved ones and hundreds more everyday too that are having to deal with the worst news, that their loved ones have been taken by this horrific virus. I want to send a message of love and support to all of you going through this. You are not alone." She concluded: "We must all stand together and support each other and I am praying to be able to be talking with you soon with some positive news. Love Kate. X."

The couple share two children together

Kate has been married to former Labour Party advisor Derek since 2005 and they share two children: Darcey, 14, and William, ten. On Thursday evening, the TV anchor shared a video as she joined the "clap for our carers" movement with her neighbours. In the caption, she wrote: "The neighbours added some extra sparkle to tonight’s #clapforcarers . Thank you thank you - you are all amazing."

