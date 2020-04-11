This Morning stars Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford took time out from their Good Friday celebrations to join HELLO!'s new Instagram Live presenter Gaby Roslin for an interview. But with no professional camera team in sight, the couple were delighted to have their 19-year-old son Jack to help as they ran into some camera issues.

The popular TV couple were speaking live on HELLO! magazine's inauguaral Friday night show HELLO! Let's Gab, when they ran into some framing issues with their at-home phone and tripod set up, meaning Gaby and the audience struggled to get a clear view of their faces.

"It's so wonderful to see the tops of your heads," Gaby joked, before adding: "can we just see the whole of your heads maybe, let's have a look."

Eamonn tried his best to adjust the camera while Ruth explained: "I don't know what he is doing, we are on a tripod." The couple managed to change the frame a little bit but their son Jack, who was watching the live from downstairs, didn't seem happy with the result, quickly taking matters into his own hands.

"Our son is coming to adjust our tripod," Eamonn told the audience. "He is not happy with it. That means he is watching us, oh!" a smiling Ruth said, with Jack admitting, "I tuned in".

Eamonn could later be heard encouraging his son to get in front of the camera: "do you want to come so they know you exist? he joked before he headed back downstairs.

Asked how their son was coping with the lockdown, Eamonn joked: "He's 6 foot 5, that's how he is," whilst Ruth chimed in to admit that he was coping well, revealing that teenagers all have "PlayStations, they are on their headphones, they've got Houseparty (app)…" but Eamonn soon interrupted his wife to jokingly defend Jack. "Our son doesn't do any of that. Our son studies, our son is upstairs studying morning, noon and night so he is not like everybody else."

Ruth and Eamonn thrilled viewers of HELLO's new Instagram show, with viewers tuning in from Canada, India and Australia to see the famous TV couple. Gaby was then joined by This Country co-creator Daisy May Cooper before being shown a couple of delicious snack recipes by the talented Melissa Helmsley. To watch the full show head over to HELLO! magazine’s Instagram stories now.