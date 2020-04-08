Eamonn Holmes has taken to Instagram to share his thoughts on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in a candid video. The This Morning star urged his followers to try to remain positive during these uncertain times, while discussing a number of topics, including Boris Johnson's COVID-19 diagnosis, his admiration for his wife Ruth Langsford, and the results of his recent bathroom clear out. Speaking directly to camera, Eamonn admitted that he felt "unnerved" by the Prime Minister's ongoing hospitalisation, and that is had spurred him into action.

"The first thing I did was get off my backside and realise I'd only done 1500 steps today, and I upped that to four and a half thousand.. It's hard going…" Eamonn shared. "Take my wife though. Take my wife. Very stressed, very anxious and she spends all day with a routine where she cleans. And she walks the dog, and she cooks and she does absolutely everything. I could not sing her praises more highly. I am puny, I am worthless compared to her!...I do different things. Things I don't get credit for… I do different thing," Eamonn added with a wry smile. "She clocks up 15,000 steps a day with all the things she does. So what did I do? I said to myself, 'Right I've got to get my mind together, I've got to feel as if I've done something today.'"

Eamonn, 60, then went on to show the results of his bathroom clear-out, which he described "pharmaceutical rubbish". Holding a black bin bag on his lap, the TV star started to pull out items he was getting rid of, including cold sore cream from 2011, out-of-date mouthwash and products he had bought on holiday in 2007. Hilariously, Eamonn also produced from the bag a 'Facial Flex' box – a facial exerciser. "Obviously, I have not used it!" he added with a laugh.

Eamonn then extolled the benefits of his clear out, describing it as "cleansing". "The bathroom will look the way it's supposed to in brochures," he joked. "And it's a way of saying, 'Keep on keeping on, folks.' Keep on making yourselves feel better. Achieve something during this awful time. Just whatever it is, however small, whether it’s me with my steps or clearing out my bathroom cupboards, I hope you find something to do, something to make you feel better. Whatever it is, I have no issue with it. Just be good. Stay safe."