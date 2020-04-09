Heartbroken Eamonn Holmes reveals how wife Ruth Langsford is coping with lockdown and reveals anger Eamonn Holmes says wife Ruth is running this house like a military operation

This Morning's Eamonn Holmes has shared his anger after hearing that fifteen TFL bus drivers had died from coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday night, the presenter revealed: "Been thinking about the 15 Bus Drivers who have died... and thinking about any of you out there who have to do what you do to bring a wage home .... This [expletive] Corona [expletive] is really making me angry now... How dare it ruin so many lives? How dare it!"

The 60-year-old later spent some time replying to fans, including one who told him he needed a hug and wondered if he and Ruth would be on This Morning on Good Friday.

"Yep on Friday. Ruthiee sleeping," he said before paying tribute to his wife of nine years. "I'm pleased because she works so hard at everything she does. She's certainly running this house like a military operation. It's her way of dealing with the scariness of it all," he confessed.

Another follower told the father-of-four that swearing was good to relief the anger he was feeling, which prompted him to reveal why he was so heartbroken on Wednesday night.

"Obviously, I said a bit more in private...Spoke to people affected tonight. Heartbreaking," he wrote.

Eamonn's tweets come just days after he reached out to those struggling to cope during the lockdown. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the star took to Twitter to offer his support to those experiencing difficulties at this uncertain time. "Anybody struggling out there? Physically or mentally? Can't get to sleep? Here for a few minutes if you want a word," he wrote. Followers quickly responded to his kind gesture, describing their anxiety and additional concerns, and Eamonn took the time to respond to their messages.

One fan wrote: "Yes, got a baby on the way, I'm struggling having to commute to work & I'm a support worker so I have to go to work, plus I suffer from anxiety." "Well chris u r really being tested. That’s a load to carry. But u will do it for your family. Stay strong," the TV star replied. Another heartbreaking tweet read: "Can't sleep. Have two children. Single mum. What happens if I get ill. Due in work next week. Key worker. Worried sick x." Eamonn responded: "Big virtual hug Victoria. Try not to worry about what MIGHT happen. Stay safe xx."