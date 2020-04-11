Lisa Faulkner and John Torode have playful discussion about how the like their duvet cover Lisa Faulkner and John Torode tied the knot in October last year

Lisa Faulkner and husband John Torode took to Instagram on Saturday to share the most delicious Tarte Tatin recipe with fans via video and delighted them with their usual playful bickering.

It all began well for the couple, who married in October last year, until it was time to explain how to tuck a circle of puff pastry into the pan. As John, 54, began to explain the process and compared it to tucking in a bed, his mind went to the difficulties he had been facing lately with his duvet.

"Can we actually talk about how difficult it is to iron a duvet cover?" he told Lisa and his audience. Giving her husband a very honest reply, Lisa said: "Can I just say, I don't care about an ironed duvet cover. It's very lovely, but I don't care about it. He has to iron his duvet cover."

John added: "I still do iron it though."

Lisa later made reference to the duvet situation again, when adding the pastry to the pan and explaining the process again. "You're squinching it down, you're not having to make it perfect – like John's bed," she told the camera.

"It's your bed as well, and you quite like it," John said in his defence, before Lisa added: "I do, but I wouldn't care."

John and Lisa, 48, have been delighting followers during the coronavirus lockdown by sharing delicious and easy recipes. And earlier this week they told fans they were enjoying a weekday date night - with the MasterChef judge whipping her up a delicious meal.

Sharing a video on her Instagram Stories, Lisa was seen panning towards the hob as she said: "Date night dinner, he's making me curry. Fish curry, yes! And then some delicious tuna."

Appreciating all the effort her husband has gone into, the actress added: "I'm aware I'm a very lucky girl. Aren't I Rory [pet dog]?" Turning to him, she said: "You look gorgeous and I love you." To which, John replied, "pleasure". Lisa, 48, then posted a snap of the dishes, and she wrote: "Date night dinner @johntorodecooks." The couple then settled down to watch the latest episode of MasterChef.