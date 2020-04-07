Gwyneth Paltrow is balancing working at home with looking after her teenage children during the coronavirus lockdown, but luckily it looks like things are going pretty well! The Goop founder took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a rare photo of herself with daughter Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, standing each side of their famous mum as she sat at her laptop. "WFH with some moral support," she captioned the image. Fans couldn't believe just how youthful Gwyneth looked in the photo, with one writing: "GP and siblings! You look as young as they do," while another wrote: "The most beautiful family!" A third added: "They are your twins."

Gwyneth Paltrow with her children Apple and Moses

The Shallow Hal actress is self-isolating in her home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, with her children and husband Brad Falchuk. The celebrity couple have been married since 2018, but only moved in with each other last year. The Hollywood star had told the Sunday Times that beforehand, they would spend about half the week under the same roof. "All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing," she said. Gwyneth later gave an update on their living situation to InStyle, revealing: "Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody in the family take it in and let the dust settle."

The star recently shared footage of her cooking with her son and husband

During their quarantine, Gwyneth has been sharing videos of her time at home, including a recent clip of Brad and Moses helping her to make dinner in the kitchen. The trio whipped up a healthy looking meal that had a special meaning to the star. In the caption of the video, she wrote: "Dinner prep. Making the first recipe ever sent out on Goop in 2008, turkey ragu, and some other things."

Gwyneth shares her two children with ex-husband Chris Martin, who she has remained on good terms with since their split. At the beginning of March, the actress paid tribute to the Coldplay singer as he marked his 43rd birthday. On Instagram, she shared a photo of her ex with Moses, and wrote: "Happy birthday to this hilarious, joy seeking, music genius who gave me that guy in the middle there (and Apple, too). We (heart emoji) you." Fans of the actress were clearly thrilled to see that their friendship is still going strong. One commented on the photo: "Omg I love this family so much, happy bday Chris," while another said: "This makes me smile. Respect." And a third added: "Loveliest family."

