Catherine Zeta-Jones and her family are finding ways to entertain themselves at home during the lockdown, and it looks like they are having a lot of fun! On Tuesday, the star's teenage son Dylan, 19, shared a video on Instagram of himself entering his sister Carys' room to announce a new idea he had thought up. The footage saw Dylan standing by the door in his sibling's bedroom, which was as stylish as the rest of the house. A large fashion illustration hung on the wall, and in the reflection of the painting, a plasma TV was visible, as well as a fluffy white rug.

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan entertains his sister at home

Catherine's daughter Carys filmed her brother from her stylish bedroom - complete with wall art

In the video, Dylan sweetly asked Carys if he could enter her bedroom, before telling her about his new idea about a pocket chair. The student said: "I have a new invention. It's a pocket chair. A chair so small that it can fit in your pocket." He then theatrically dug out a folded up chair from his back pocket, much to the amusement of his sister. The footage was shared on Catherine's Instagram account, alongside the caption: "Introducing the 'pocket chair'. After being sequestered studying, during lockdown, this ingenious idea, could be a career changer." Fans were quick to comment on the funny clip, with one writing: "Wow, amazing he made me laugh so much, such a talented genuine young man," while another wrote: "Oh that's the funniest thing, your children are getting creative in isolation!" A third added: "Lovely manners asking if he can enter her room. Great fun."

The Chicago actress and Carys on the red carpet

Dylan and Carys are incredibly close and have been enjoying spending quality time together at home over the past few weeks. Dylan has moved back with his family after returning from his student accommodation when the lockdown was implemented. The teen is in his second year at Brown University, located on Rhode Island. Just before the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, Dylan's family paid him a visit to his university halls and turned up wearing matching university hoodies.

The famous family's time in quarantine has been made more enjoyable by the new addition of their puppy Taylor, who they took home at the beginning of the year. Catherine has been sharing some adorable videos of their four-legged friend ruling the roost, including footage of Taylor chasing after some deer in their back garden. The star also jokingly revealed how the puppy was ignoring social distancing rules to accompany her whilst working out at her home gym. She wrote next to a clip showing her and Taylor working out: "My dog Taylor is just not getting the social distancing thing. But I am. Stay away and stay healthy."

