Cameron Diaz opened up about motherhood for the first time during an Instagram live on Tuesday night with her friend Katherine Power. The Charlie's Angels actress and her husband Benji Madden announced the arrival of their daughter at the beginning of the year, having kept the pregnancy a secret. It sounds as if they have taken to parenting like ducks to water, and Cameron revealed that having Raddix had prepared her for the lockdown, telling Katherine: "I have basically been in quarantine already as I have a three-month-old." The star is not only looking after her daughter, but many animals too, at her LA mansion. "All I'm doing here at the moment is keeping things alive!" she joked.

The Hollywood actress detailed Raddix's evening routine with her dad, and gushed as she reflected on Benji's parenting. "After we've done bathtime with the baby, Benji puts the baby to bed, I am so lucky he is such an amazing father. He is my baby's daddy," she told her friend. It sounds as if Cameron and Benji are well prepared for the lockdown too, as the star is an excellent cook, and refuses to waste any food. Admitting that she saves any leftovers on her plate for a new meal the following day, the mother-of-one revealed that she grew up learning how to make the most out of ingredients, even if they were out of date. The star was encouraged by fans watching the Instagram Live to start making cooking videos, which she contemplated.

Baby Raddix's arrival was announced by Cameron and Benji on their respective Instagram accounts at the beginning of January. The pair shared the same post, which read: "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family." The couple added that their new daughter's privacy is of the utmost importance: "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD." They signed off the announcement with well wishes, saying: "From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade."

According to People, Raddix was born in December. The newborn's birth certificate states that she arrived on 30 December, and her full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden. The baby is a new cousin for Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's children Harlow and Sparrow, who are also kept out of the spotlight by their protective parents.

