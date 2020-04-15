Strictly's Kristina Rihanoff looks sensational in bikini snap from her ‘holiday’ The Strictly Come Dancing star has abs for days!

Former Strictly pro Kristina Rihanoff showed off her stunning figure in a new clip shared to her Instagram account. In the short video, the dancer was dressed in a red bikini and sunglasses with her feet bare. She put one hand on her sunglasses and the other on her bikini bottoms and swung her front hip forward and back. Sunlight streamed into the room Kristina stood in, which was decorated in a minimalist style, with bare floorboards, a simple white light in the corner and a striped blind at the window.

WATCH: Kristina Rihanoff's message from isolation to HELLO! readers

In the caption, the glamorous star explained that she was making the best of her time in lockdown as it has been a long time since she'd had a break. Kristina wrote: "It was a sunny day and I FINALLY got some “me” time in the garden!!! I know we [are] all bored out of our minds but in a very strange way this lockdown gave me a bit of time to relax and rebalance! I haven’t had a holiday since March 2019 not even a single day off... so got to appreciate the time I have now with my family... loads of love and stay safe #isolation #lockdown #stayhome #staysafe #staysafe."

Kristina shared her gorgeous lockdown look with fans on Instagram

Celebrity nutritionist Gillian McKeith was among the first to comment, writing: "Omg! Super fit. Looking [fire emojis]." Other fans added: "Looking good! Love the bikini! x," "As gorgeous as ever," "How beautiful are you?!" and: "Those abs!" The glamorous dancer competed on the show between 2008 and 2015 and was always popular with viewers.

She even met her partner, former rugby player Ben Cohen, when they were paired together in 2013 and the couple went on to welcome their daughter Milena three years later. After leaving the BBC dance competition, the 42-year-old moved on to new ventures, including performing with fellow former Strictly star Robin Windsor.

