Strictly's Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff reunite on stage after his ex-wife finds love The former Strictly stars met on the series in 2013

Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff reunited on stage on Monday after the supportive boyfriend lent a helping hand during the final night of Kristina's Dance To The Music tour with Jake Quickenden, held at Peterborough's The Cresset venue. Sharing a short clip to her Instagram Stories, Kristina attempted to reignite Ben's Strictly training as she showed him a few simple steps in front of the excited crowd. The couple also put on an amorous display backstage as they kissed and cuddled for the cameras.

Their outing comes after it was revealed that Ben's ex-wife Abby has found love with a new man. The photographer shared a romantic snap of herself and boyfriend David Warner on Instagram, which she captioned: "Windy, Rainy, Sunshine & this perfect man."

Ben Cohen joined Kristina Rihanoff on the final night of her tour

Kristina and Ben have been together since meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013. While they don't have any plans to marry at the moment, Kristina revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last June that she does have a desire to wed her long-term partner. "You know what? We don't have the time and we don't have the energy right now, but it will probably be in a couple of years." The mother-of-one added: "We'll get to it when it all calms down. Hopefully we'll gather the family around and it'll happen."

Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff met on Strictly in 2013

The happy couple share daughter Mila, three. The retired rugby player is also the proud father of twins Harriet and Isabelle, 11, from his previous marriage. The three girls are "besotted with each other", said Ben, adding: "It's amazing when you see them together. They live for one another and they're best mates. My girls are my everything."

