GMB's Susanna Reid shares heartwarming rare photo of her mum

Susanna Reid has opened up about overcoming the difficulty of being separated from her mother in her latest column. Taking to her Instagram page, the Good Morning Britain host shared a lovely screenshot of herself FaceTiming her mum Sue Smith as she hailed the video app for allowing them to catch up. "Video calling used to be a pain - now it's a tonic to have that face-to-face tonic in separated times," she wrote in the caption, adding: "This is me and mum on FaceTime."

Over the past few weeks, the 49-year-old presenter has been very honest about being away from her loved ones, and sympathised with those who are also unable to see their elderly relatives and friends amid the government's advice to reduce social interaction. "With mum unable to go out and buy the newspaper, I have been video calling her each morning and going through my set of papers with her," she wrote in her Daily Mail column. "Of course, she could read them online, but it's a lovely activity to share."

"There's a more relaxed nature to a video, too," she added. "Any pauses on a normal voice call prompt the anxious cry of 'have I lost you?' But with video calling I sit the phone on my kitchen counter while I potter about doing the evening meal, with long pauses tolerated in the same way as if mum was in the room with me. Hands-free and drifting in and out of shot, I'll ask her for tips on the dishes I'm making, and she can show me the seedlings she's growing, ready for when she returns to her allotment."

Her fans heaped praise on Susanna's honest approach, with one writing: "Shows you are a beautiful person inside and out and that is the most important thing. Stay safe xx." Another joked: "How happy do you both look! Absolutely amazing stay safe and keep your distance from Piers [Morgan] haha." A third post read: "How lovely that your mum can use face time xx." A fourth person wrote: "Eyes are identical. Just about to try this with my mum who is 80 today."

