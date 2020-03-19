Susanna Reid is currently self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic – but that doesn't mean she's going to let it stop her from seeing her mum on Mother's Day. The Good Morning Britain star checked in with this show on Thursday and revealed she still has plans to mark this Sunday's event thanks to a little help from technology. "Just looking ahead, it’s Mother’s Day on Sunday and normally, that would be a big family occasion for us and we’d see mum. Now we’re switching that from face to face contact to FaceTime contact and, in fact, my boys said ‘We’ll probably see more of Grandma now we’re in isolation because we’re on FaceTime all the time!’ Making sure she doesn’t feel left out.”

Susanna made the decision to self-isolate for 14 days after one of her teenage sons started displaying a symptom of coronavirus. Sharing how it's going so far, she added: "We are in day four of self-isolation. They are still getting exercise, so as long as we keep our distance from other people we’re still able to get fresh air, make sure we’re not going stir crazy and not getting cabin fever. They’re on their phones all the time, so there may be physical distance from their friends but there isn’t social distance. It’s really important to stay in touch."

Susanna Reid is self-isolating for 14 days

Revealing her decision to self-isolate on Monday, the 49-year-old wrote on Twitter: "I am currently well but due to the new advice today I will be self-isolating for two weeks due to symptoms in my household. Stay well everyone." Susanna then appeared via video link on Tuesday's show to further discuss the issue. Speaking to Piers Morgan and her replacement host, Charlotte Hawkins, Susanna said she is feeling perfectly fine in herself but was taking precautions in the light of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's update on Monday.

Asked how she was going to fill her time, Susanna admitted she was going to really miss her work, with colleague Charlotte confiding that she was already feeling the pressure to fill Susanna's seat in her absence. Piers and Charlotte also read out messages of support that had been sent in by viewers, wishing the TV star and her family well.

