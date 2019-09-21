Susanna Reid reveals she was dumped by a date after giving up alcohol The Good Morning Britain star has been teetotal for a year

Susanna Reid has made the shocking confession that she was once dumped by a date after she confessed she has given up alcohol. The Good Morning Britain star – who decided to go teetotal last year – admitted that her potential suitor stopped replying to her text messages after she broke the news that she would not be drinking booze on their date.

"Someone - he’ll be anonymous - and I were setting up arrangements for a date," she told Weekend magazine. "I thought it might be good manners to mention the fact I don’t drink, because most people do like to drink on a date. And, just like that, he stopped making arrangements. It just ceased to be. A lot of people just think you’ll be no fun on a night out."

Susanna has seen a huge improvement in her health since ditching alcohol

While it may have put a damper on her love life, the 48-year-old has no regrets about being sober. Back in April, she revealed that quitting alcohol has transformed her skin and improved her well-being. In an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, she opened up about being sober. She said at the time: "My skin isn't perfect but it's clearer. And so is my head. I am sleeping better."

The GMS star doesn't have to worry about working with a hangover

The mum-of-three continued: "I don’t have hangxiety. I don't miss for a minute that feeling of fizzing in your body in the morning, which meant I couldn't quiet relax the day after a big night." Susanna first started her sobriety journey in September 2018 after a doctor's health warning about weight gain. Since then she has lost a stone and a half and "feels fantastic".

