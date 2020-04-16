Jamie Oliver recreates epic 15-year-old photo with daughters Poppy and Daisy

Jamie Oliver has shared a never-before-seen throwback with his two eldest daughters Poppy and Daisy. Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the celebrity chef - who shares five children with wife Jools Oliver - posted the photo alongside a recent picture from their time together in self-isolation. The original snap was taken 15 years ago, and saw the doting father hug the pair whilst they sat on his lap. The trio then recreated the pose, with Jamie writing in the caption: "15 years later same cuddle with my girls… time slips you by like a blink of an eye…"

The post comes shortly after Jamie and Jools celebrated their three daughters' birthdays. Daisy turned 17 on Friday, while Poppy marked her 18th on 18 March. Their youngest sister Petal also turned 11 on 3 April. All three birthdays were marked at home with homemade cakes and paper crowns during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The couple, who are due to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary this summer, are clearly making the most of their time together with their five children. The pair have also been keeping their followers up-to-date with what they are getting up to, with Jamie encouraging his fans to cook some simple recipes with limited ingredients during the current lockdown. The popular television show, Jamie: Keep Cooking Carry On, involves the star's entire family with Jools and their eldest son Buddy credited as the cameramen, while all the Oliver children have made brief appearances.

Meanwhile, last week, Jamie surprised his followers after sharing a series of lovely selfies with his wife Jools. However, in the caption, the star chef joked about his partner's constant cleaning habits as they remain in lockdown with their children. "This girl drives me up the wall!! But I love her to bits," he wrote in the caption. "She is as mad as a hatter, won't stop cleaning but she's a gem and a good girl."

Praising Jools for stepping up with his daily filming at home, he added: "Now she's my camera lady doing this daily show on my phone. Anyway but love everyone sending positive vibes to all you cooks out there joxxxx @joolsoliver."

