Gemma Atkinson shares the surprising way daughter Mia is taking after her parents The Strictly stars have passed on their passion for fitness

Gemma Atkinson delighted fans on Tuesday by sharing a sweet video of baby Mia playing on her mat on the floor surrounded by soft toys and stuffed animals - but she was particularly interested in one toy that reminded us of her super-fit parents! Gemma's nine-month-old daughter - whom she shares with Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez - could be seen wearing a sweet white babygrow and blue heart jumper as she waved around a small black dumbbell. The former Emmerdale actress simply captioned the video: "#babydumbell. Girl Boss."

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson's daughter baby Mia is just like her mum

While it may be a toy version, the ease with which Mia was holding it suggests she may be following in the footsteps of her parents, who both regularly post videos of their gruelling workouts on social media. The fascination with the gym equipment may have started back in December, when Mia first got her hands on one thanks to her mum taking her along to one of her workout sessions. Gemma posted a sweet photo to her Instagram Stories that showed the 35-year-old in the gym holding Mia in her arms, with both of them clutching the dumbbell weight. How sweet!

Both Gemma and Gorka have been keeping up their strict fitness routine during the lockdown, with Gemma crediting her little girl for keeping her motivated. "Time with Mia during lockdown has been exhaustingly wonderful. She's kept me active without me even realising!" Gemma wrote alongside a series of heartwarming photos. She continued: "I've kept on top of my training because it mentally makes me feel good, we're extremely fortunate to have our gym and I never take that for granted...From yoga, meditation, HIIT, you just need a little space and a little determination! Keep moving! Your body will thank you for it."

Perhaps baby Mia will eventually develop a passion for fitness, too!

However, the couple has ensured they maintain a healthy lifestyle that includes exercise and a balanced diet - especially over the Easter period! Speaking of Mia's diet, Gemma said she worries about what her daughter eats and often checks "food labels like a mad woman". The mother-of-one recently shared two adorable videos of Mia, the first of which showed the tot drinking a green juice, and in the second, she tucked into some chocolate from an Easter egg.

