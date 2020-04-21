Phillip Schofield took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a hilarious behind-the-scenes video filmed on the set of This Morning, and in it, the TV star revealed that he and his co-host Holly had been given anti-bacterial wipes to clean their iPads with, but the wipes were comically small!

Phillip shared three separate clips; in one he ripped open the wipe, showing the camera that it was literally the size of a packet of salt. The doting dad pans the camera to a member of the This Morning crew, who is also in hysterics. In the next, Phil can be seen trying to wipe his iPad clean, which was huge in comparison to the size of the wipe. In the third, the 58-year-old pans the camera to Holly, who is also giggling away.

WATCH: Phil shares hilarious anti-bacterial wipe fail

He can be heard saying: "So we're using these now. What the… what sort of a wipe is that? I'm supposed to be wiping down the iPad with that? No, no, I'm fine, don't worry. I don't need anything bigger. This'll be absolutely fine. This is fine."

The presenter then pans the camera to Holly, asking: "You got yours?" "I've got mine," Holly replies, prompting Phillip to joke: "Don't waste it." Finally, he added: There we go. That's [the iPad] all wiped down now."

The side-splitting Instagram clip was shared just days after it was revealed that Phillip has left his marital home and moved into his own flat in central London. His departure comes in the wake of a candid February statement in which Phillip came out as gay.

Phillip and wife Stephanie

The presenter previously lived in a £2million marital home with wife Stephanie and daughters Molly and Ruby near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, and has relocated to a central London flat near the Shard. Last month, Phillip shared a "Clap For Carers" video to honour frontline workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak and Phillip could be heard clapping whilst panning the camera to the window, with The Shard visible in the background.

