This Morning's Phillip Schofield moves into central London flat after leaving marital home

This Morning's Phillip Schofield has reportedly moved into a central London flat after leaving the £2million marital home he shared with wife Stephanie and daughters Molly and Ruby near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire. The presenter's new apartment is apparently located near The Shard. Phillip shared a "Clap For Carers" video last month to honour frontline workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak and Phillip could be heard clapping whilst panning the camera to the window, with The Shard visible in the background.

The star's move comes two months after he came out as gay in a candid statement. On his decision to share his news then, he said: "This is something that has caused many heartbreaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments.

MORE: See inside Phillip Schofield's house with wife Stephanie

"My inner conflict contrasts with an outside word that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing my family."

Stephanie and Phil met while both working at the BBC, when he was working on children's television and she as a production assistant. The couple got married at Scotland's Ackergill Tower in 1993 and celebrated their silver wedding anniversary in 2018.

HELLO! has contacted a representative for Phillip for comment, but they declined to comment.