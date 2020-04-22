Joe Wicks has debuted a brand new look! The Body Coach underwent a makeover at the hands of his wife Rosie and their one year-old daughter Indie, and documented the process on his Instagram Stories – much to the delight of his fans. Joe, 33, could be seen having makeup applied while sitting in the family living room, before sharing a series of 'after' photos on his Wean in 15 account. Little Indie is clearly in her element as she transforms her daddy, and even managed to apply a bit of lipstick on her own face.

Joe Wicks underwent a makeover courtesy of his daughter, Indie

Joe shares two children with Rosie, who he married in June 2019. They welcomed Indie in July 2018, followed by her baby brother, Marley, who arrived in December. The fitness coach is clearly a devoted dad, but he recently admitted he is struggling with home life under lockdown. Speaking on Russell Brand's Under The Skin podcast, Joe shared: "Yesterday was the first day that it all got to me. I'm trying to be a great dad. I'm trying to come down and do the breakfast and cook dinner. I'm trying to keep the house tidy and then I'm trying to do all the interviews and all the workouts, so it's just really tough when you've got two babies."

WATCH: Body Coach star Joe Wicks gets a makeover from his daughter Indie

The star added: "When you've got the first baby and they cry, you pick them up instantly and then the crying stops, you can soothe them. But when you've got two, and one is in your arms and one is rolling around in a nappy, it's mental."

The star shared a series of snaps on Instagram

Joe had a big reason to celebrate this week, however. It has been revealed that his YouTube series, PE with Joe, has managed to raise more than £91,000 for the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic. Joe announced he was going to offer free live exercise classes for young people following the closure of schools, and they have continued to soar in popularity ever since, with millions of people around the world taking part. He confirmed at the start of the initiative that he would donate all the revenue generated by the classes to NHS Charities Together; now in its fifth week, he has already raised a staggering sum.

Joe shared two children with his wife, Rosie

Joe shared the good news on Instagram, thanking fans for helping him raise the cash. Alongside a photo of him holding up a sign that read, "PE with Joe NHS Fund: £91,256.38," he wrote: "I'm super happy to announce that as a global community training together with #pewithjoe we have raised an incredible £91,256.38 for the @nhscharitiestogether fund.

"This is every penny so far raised from the 20 workouts we have done together. Thank you so much for taking part and helping raise all this money for a cause which I feel we can all be proud of. The great news is we can grow this number even bigger each week by coming back and tuning in again."