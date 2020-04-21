Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme looks identical to stepsister Ella in new photo

Jennifer Lopez paid the sweetest tribute to her stepdaughter Ella on Tuesday as the pre-teen celebrated her 12th birthday in lockdown. Taking to Instagram, the Hustlers actress shared some lovely photos of herself with Ella from over the years, including one of the birthday girl with her stepsister Emme, 12. The pair looked almost identical in the snapshot, which saw them both smiling at the camera with an oversized glasses filter. Even Ella's dad, Alex Rodriguez, has observed their likeness, previously responding to a fan who had written: "I will never get over the fact that Emme and Ella look so much alike," with: "So true!!"

J-Lo also had some lovely words to say about Ella as she reflected on the very first time they met. The Jenny from the Block hitmaker wrote: "To my loving little Ella... the first day I met you, (you were so little then...) you ran up to me, sat right on my lap, put your arms around me and asked to have my lavender dress I had just worn to the Grammys for when you grew up. You won my heart in a split second ...you’re not so little anymore but you’re still sitting on my lap and I love it!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY sweet girl! #ThisPicIsUs PS: I have the dress saved for you!!"

Alex, meanwhile, posted a video montage made up of photos and footage of Ella and her family from over the years. Alongside the clip, the former baseball star wrote: "I can’t say enough about how proud I am to be your dad, Ella. You are growing up so fast. You are mature and wildly talented. You can sing and act and I know you loooove to dance. Ella, what I’m most proud of this year is the dedication you have given to your studies. You really improved your grades this year and that means so much to me. Making a commitment to education yields so many rewards later in life. And I can’t wait to see what life brings you. Happy 12th birthday #EllaBella!! I love you so much."

Alex shares Ella and oldest daughter Natasha, 15, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The pair have been pictured together with their daughters, J-Lo and her twins Emme and Max at various school events, while Ella and Natasha split their time between their two parents.

A-Rod and Jennifer's children all get on incredibly well, and the celebrity couple have previously spoken out about their kid's close relationship. Talking to People, the Selina actress said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice." Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

