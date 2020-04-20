Saying goodbye to the Easter Holidays, pop star Lily Allen seemed to welcome the return to home-schooling as she shared a cute photo of herself with her eight-year-old daughter Ethel. Posing together in an Instagram snap on Sunday - the last day of the school holidays - her lookalike daughter is seen pulling a panicked face alongside Lily who is all smiles. Ethel can be seen clutching some paper and a pen in a nod to her upcoming studies, with Lily captioning the post: "Back2Homeschool."

Proving to be just like other parents adapting as educators during the coronavirus outbreak, Lily has been busy teaching her two children Ethel and her seven-year-old sister Marnie, who she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

WATCH: Lily's daughter Marnie showcases her talent for singing

The Smile singer previously opened up about isolating with her gorgeous girls during lockdown, finding the experience both scary and exhausting. Posting a photo of herself with both of her girls, Lily joked: "I've aged 10 years in as many days." Before adding: "I'm tired and scared, but while we’re stuck inside for reasons beyond our control, it’s worth reminding ourselves that many families are driven FROM their homes, for a multitude of reasons, financial burdens, war, domestic violence, or even climate change. We are very lucky."

Lily is back to home-schooling her eight-year-old daughter Ethel

Lily started dating her ex-husband Sam, a builder and decorator, in July 2009, and they went on to marry on 11 June 2011. They welcomed Ethel later that same year, followed by Marnie in 2013. Tragically in 2010, the couple lost their first child, a baby boy named George, six months into Lily's pregnancy.

In a candid conversation with Dame Jenni Murray on Radio 4's Woman's Hour, Lily said: "The hardest thing about that was losing a child, but there were complications with the actual delivery. He was so small he actually got stuck halfway in and halfway out, so to speak, during the delivery," before adding: "I went into trauma and I don’t think I’ll ever really recover from that."

