Joe Wicks' wedding photos are guaranteed to give you hope amid coronavirus Take The Body Coach's big day as a reminder of what's to come post-COVID-19

Joe Wicks aka The Body Coach tied the knot with Rosie Jones in 2019 - and their wedding looked like it was something out of a fairytale. Now, brides-to-be across the world are facing the devastating effects of coronavirus whereby weddings are being cancelled and postponed so, we thought, who better to remind you just how good your wedding will be once the day comes than Joe Wicks? He shared plenty of gorgeous photos on his Instagram account, including one of the bride and groom being showered with confetti outside their woodland ceremony, and another of the pair with their daughter Indie. Take a look...

SEE: Joe Wicks teaches free online classes for children during coronavirus

Rosie shared a photo of the couple on a fairground ride

Reflecting on the special day, Joe said: "It's true when people say your wedding day goes by in a flash. We had the best day ever with our close family and friends. The venue was perfect, we were blessed with sunshine. We had fun fair rides, food trucks with our dream menu, A G&T bar & had gelato & frozen daqs for the win."

SEE: Inside The Body Coach Joe Wicks' 2 family homes in Los Angeles and London

A unicorn added to the fairytale effect

"The DJ was absolutely lit too. He kept the dance floor packed until 1am. Wish I could do it all over again." Joe and Rosie were certainly blessed with the weather, as they held their nuptials on one of the hottest days of 2019. Joe shared footage of the wedding party on social media too, with guests enjoying going on the many fairground rides that had been hired out for the occasion.

SEE: Coronavirus shattered my wedding but taught me a valuable lesson

Rosie wore a plunging tulle gown

Joe had accidentally announced his wedding plans during an interview with Chris Evans on Virgin Media Breakfast Show. He said: "I am getting married this month, if Bastille played at my wedding it would be amazing." The pair got engaged in November 2018, three months after welcoming their daughter Indie. The couple have since had another child, Marley, who was born on 14 December 2019.

The fairground was a hit with guests

Announcing their engagement with an adorable post on Instagram – which came alongside a photograph of the couple with their daughter – Joe admitted that he had never believed in marriage in the past. He wrote: "My little family. Our 3rd wheel comes everywhere with us and we love our adventures together. My mum and dad never got married when I was growing up and spent my whole life separating and getting back together and I always thought I didn’t believe in marriage."

Joe and Rosie got married in a woodland wedding

He continued: "But I now know what it means to want to stick together and to love someone enough to want to marry them. I asked Rosie to marry me and luckily she said yes. It’s my goal in life to be committed and loyal to Rosie and Indie and always be there for them."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.