Kourtney Kardashian's children have grown up on camera, and her son Mason Disick was the first baby to be born on the family's hit reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. And recently, his doting aunt, Khloe Kardashian, went on a trip down memory lane and shared a sweet photo of the pair of them which had been taken from the show's wrap party at the end of season 12. The black-and-white picture was from 2016, and showed Mason – then six – beaming at the camera while clenching his fist to copy Khloe's pose. The Good American designer posted the image on Instagram, revealing that it is on display in her living room.

Mason Disick and his aunt Khloe Kardashian at the KUWTK wrap party

Mason is the oldest child of Kourtney and her ex Scott Disick. The former couple are also parents to Penelope, seven, and five-year-old Reign. The Poosh founder made the decision last year to step back from her family's reality show so that she could focus her energy on raising her children and growing her lifestyle brand. Kourtney has spoken out about the downside of being in the public eye as a parent, telling Rose Inc that "the worst" form of trolling is people giving her "unsolicited parenting advice". She said: "The worst, though, is when people give unsolicited parenting advice. No one knows my kids better than me. I've got this. I'm good, thanks."

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham sparks reaction after sharing photo of sister Harper

Mason is currently self-isolating between his mum Kourtney Kardashian and dad Scott Disick

The star also spoke about being mum-shamed on her website Poosh. "Being a new mum, you feel judged in general. I remember people commenting on every little thing. If I was wearing flat shoes, they'd be like, 'Oh, now that you're a mum, you can't wear heels!' And if I wore heels, they'd be like, 'You're going to carry your kids in heels?!' As mums, we should try to be a better community for women lifting each other up. We're all going through our own struggle, whatever it is we're feeling guilty about. You'll never win, but I feel it'd be nice if we could come together more and be more supportive."

READ: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme looks identical to stepsister Ella in new photo

Kourtney is incredibly protective of her children and recently shut down Mason's Instagram account after he made one behind her back. During an Instagram live with Poosh, the mother-of-three said: "He started an Instagram yesterday and he didn't ask us. He has an iPad and a computer for his school. I did delete it, because Scott and I feel like – he's ten. I think there's an age limit with Instagram. I think it's 13." She added: "I think on Instagram, the thing that really worries me with kids is the comments. People can be so mean and I just feel it's not the time." The 41-year-old initially made her son's Instagram account private so that he could still use it with his friends, but Mason had other ideas! "I made it private," she explained. "And he turned it back to public without me knowing, so I deleted it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.