It's Friday night and Holly Willoughby is in the mood to celebrate. Taking to her Instagram, the This Morning presenter revealed her plans for the rest of the day and we have to say, we might take some inspiration from her!

"I mean... it's Friday... work and home schooling done for the week... I can't go for a drink with @schofe but I figure this is the next best thing! Thank you @schofe for the most delicious wine! #gifted #waitrose," she wrote alongside a selfie of her posing with two large boxes of wine, which have been developed by her good friend Phillip Schofield.

Phillip was quick to comment on the funny snap, warning her to take it easy: "haha! Enjoy but remember there's three bottles in each!"

MORE: Inside Holly Willoughby's stunning London home she shares with husband Dan Baldwin

While the rest of her followers also celebrated the fact that it was the weekend, many couldn't help but comment on Holly's makeup-free look. "Lovely with no make up," said a fan, whilst another one wrote: "So beautiful so natural."

The star shared another gorgeous snap on Thursday – this time accompanied by son Chester. Holly's three children, Harry, ten, Belle, nine, and Chester, seldom feature on her social media pages, but she made an exception in aid of a worthy cause. The sweet family snapshot was captured to promote Marks & Spencer new charity T-shirt, with all profits going to the NHS Charities Together. In the image, both Holly and Chester are wearing the tops, and while the TV star beams for the camera, just a hint of her son's smile can be seen.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Me and Chester wearing our @marksandspencer ‘All In This Together’ charity tshirt... all profits going to the NHS Charities Together, supporting the amazing NHS staff and volunteers who are working so tirelessly. Show your appreciation and support too, I’ve put the link to it in my stories. I’m a proud M&S Ambassador so I am not posting this as an ad, but because it’s lovely #allinthistogether #nhs."