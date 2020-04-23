Holly Willoughby's son Chester is getting so big! The This Morning star shared a rare glimpse of the five-year-old on Thursday – and he looks so grown-up. Holly's three children, Harry, ten, Belle, nine, and Chester, seldom feature on her social media pages, but she made an exception in aid of a worthy cause. The sweet family snapshot was captured to promote Marks & Spencer new charity T-shirt, with all profits going to the NHS Charities Together. In the image, both Holly and Chester are wearing the tops, and while the TV star beams for the camera, just a hint of her son's smile can be seen.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Me and Chester wearing our @marksandspencer ‘All In This Together’ charity tshirt... all profits going to the NHS Charities Together, supporting the amazing NHS staff and volunteers who are working so tirelessly. Show your appreciation and support too, I’ve put the link to it in my stories. I’m a proud M&S Ambassador so I am not posting this as an ad, but because it’s lovely #allinthistogether #nhs."

Holly's fans loved the sweet image, with many commenting on the similarities between mother and son, especially their smiles. One said: "Cool. Your boy has your smile. Great cause." Another added: "The smiles are the same!" A third agreed, writing: "He has your smile." Others commended Holly for supporting such a great cause. One said: "Looking beautiful girl. You and Chester look great in your t shirts, such a good cause."

While it's rare to see Chester or any of Holly's children online, she has been sharing little nuggets of information about them since the coronavirus lockdown began. Last month, she revealed on This Morning that Chester's favourite food is haddock, and one of his favourite TV shows is BBC One's The Repair Shop.

