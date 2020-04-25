Ruth Langsford has revealed the results dog walking has had on her legs – and you're sure to have a giggle The This Morning host made the reveal on Instagram

Ruth Langsford took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of her shadow on the pavement while walking her beloved pet dog Maggie, and her legs looked like stilts! As she posed, the This Morning host hilariously wrote: "All this walking Maggie is doing wonders for my legs." The TV star might have just been messing around on this occasion, but that's not to say that she isn't taking her fitness seriously while this period of lockdown due to COVID-19 continues.

In fact, the 60-year-old has not only been sharing videos of her home workouts on social media, but has also been keeping followers up to date with her fitness hacks, too.

Ruth's shadow looked so funny!

Earlier in April, Ruth set herself a skipping challenge after being inspired by an old workout video she previously shared of herself exercising with her former personal trainer. However, the presenter encountered some resistance along the way as she struggled with her rope, often tripping over it as she tried to beat her personal best of 61 non-stop skips.

Luckily for Ruth, she has some very helpful followers on social media who advised her that her skipping rope is probably too long for her. So Ruth had the simple, yet effective, idea to simply shorten the length of the rope by tying little knots near the handle.

She explained: "Thank you to people for getting in touch saying, 'maybe your skipping rope is too long Ruth and that's why you keep tripping yourself up.' So I've made it a little bit shorter – I'm not quite sure how long it's supposed to be but anyway, I've made it a bit shorter. My best today is still only 61 so let's see if I can do any better."

Ruth started the BBC's Isolation Skipping Challenge in which she skips for at least five minutes per day when the coronavirus pandemic began and, according to her Instagram posts, it has done wonders for both her physical and mental health. Of course, she's also been walking her dog Maggie on a daily basis, with a target of 10,000 steps.

