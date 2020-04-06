Ruth Langsford suffered a major beauty setback on Monday morning, and took to Instagram to detail her struggle with her fans. The popular This Morning star uploaded a snapshot showing one of her gel nails that had fallen off her index finger. "MAN DOWN!!!" she captioned the photo. "Help @samsnails." Fans quickly identified with Ruth’s dilemma and offered up some helpful advice. "Take them all off and have your own natural nails they look nice and long anyway.... the break will do them good x." A second remarked: "I'm in the same boat Ruth!! My gel nails are looking awful!!" while a third added: "Hahaha, I feel your pain!!"

Ruth, 60, later shared an update, posting a clip showing her nail back in place. "Found nail glue @samsnails!! Stuck it back on and filed it down… just have to file the other nine now!!"

The TV star is currently self-isolating in the beautiful Surrey home she shares with her husband Eamonn Holmes and their teenage son, Jack. Every Friday, however, the couple head into the ITV studios to present This Morning; the pair are among the key workers who are allowed to go to work during the UK's lockdown.

Ruth has admitted that she is finding it difficult being away from her mum Joan, who lives nearby but is unable to come to her daughter's house at the moment due to the risks of spreading COVID-19. The mother-of-one is incredible close to her mum and would spend every Sunday with her cooking in the kitchen. On Mother's Day, Ruth shared a bittersweet video on Instagram of herself visiting Joan from outside her house. "Locked down but not forgotten! Happy Mother's Day mum! Love her!" the star wrote in the caption.

While it is an uncertain time for everyone, Ruth has previously admitted that spending time at home is her ideal pastime when she isn't busy working. Talking to HELLO! in a joint interview with Eamonn in 2019, the star said: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me."