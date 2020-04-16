Eamonn Holmes made a sly dig at wife and co-presenter Ruth Langsford for not taking his surname when they got married during Thursday's episode of This Morning. The 60-year-old was appearing alongside Ruth, also 60, to interview comedian and TV presenter Joel Dommett, when he made the cheeky comment to his wife who chose to keep her maiden name Langsford after their 2010 nuptials.

The TV stars were discussing the prospect of possibly hosting the popular ITV daytime show from home, with Joel joking: "You could be called 'Eamonn's Holmes," with Ruth wittily replying: "At Home with the Holmeses! Everyone's been asking about it." But it was this comment which prompted Eamonn to quickly respond and remind Ruth of their differing names.

The presenting couple wed in 2010 and Ruth kept her maiden name

He began: "No, he didn't say you, he said 'Eamonn', so it's 'At Home with Holmes,'" before adding: "Now you're trying to hijack my name funny you didn't take it at your wedding, did you? Langsford doesn't really tie in there, you made the choice! Your choice, your choice, too late now!" Luckily, Ruth could see the funny side and was chuckling alongside her husband as he made the joke, before she added: "It can't be 'At Home' without me! [Langsford] doesn't have the same ring does it?"

Eamonn and Ruth were discussing the prospect of presenting from home

Before the funny moment, Eamonn hinted at the prospect of leaving the ITV studio to film at home. "We're looking at the future really, I mean I reckon not too long from now Ruth and I will be at home presenting This Morning, and that's the way it'll be." For now, however, the magazine show continues to be filmed in a studio with strict guidelines put in place to ensure safety.

The ITV programme is working with a skeleton crew behind the scenes, and regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield present the show while keeping a two-metre distance, although Eamonn and Ruth have been able to still maintain a close distance to each other, as they are married. The presenting duo have had to explain their seating arrangements on numerous occasions over the past few weeks after viewers expressed concerns, prompting ITV to release a statement on Twitter. "For anyone who's worried @EamonnHolmes and @RuthieeL are actually married in real life, so it's safe for them to sit close to each other in the studio," the tweet read.

