Ruth Langsford reveals the one thing she's missing on This Morning The Loose Women star had to be comforted by fans…

Ruth Langsford is used to having her very own glam squad for her appearances on daytime TV. But since the coronavirus lockdown came into place, she's been left to her own devices – and the novelty of glamming herself up is starting to wear off! On Friday, Ruth was consoled by fans after she posted clips of herself in the makeup chair backstage at This Morning, in which she admitted she "hasn't got a clue" how to cut her hair, and pointed out some of her own insecurities. The TV star admitted she is missing her team of experts, captioning one clip: "The novelty of doing my own hair and makeup is wearing off big time!! Miss you @sandy_mac_makeup @mauriceflynn @leobancroftsalon."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford does her own hair and makeup on This Morning

MORE: How to dye your hair at home, cutting tips, plus an at-home hair masque recipe

But her followers rushed to comfort her and reassure her that despite doing her own hair and makeup, she still looks great. One said: "You always look lovely Ruth. Don't worry!" Another added: "You look lovely Ruth and your hair is great." A third said: "Looking amazing - with or without make-up!" And a fourth added: "You look amazing though. Your hair is lovely the way it is."

Ruth Langsford created her own glam look

MORE: Get over £137 worth of beauty products with HELLO!'s new A-List Edit Beauty Box

Ruth added a second clip which sees her with rollers in her hair whilst she makes up her face. Captioning the sped-up video, she joked: "If only I really could do it this quickly!!" Reassuring her once again, fans commended her skills, with one commenting: "You're hair is lovely today Ruth! Lots of volume and with no extensions I assume! Don't worry too much and don't do anything drastic!" A second added: "Well done Ruth. Practice makes perfect."

Once Ruth made it to the show, looking gorgeous we must say, she once again had to defend herself and husband Eamonn Holmes after the couple received more criticism for seeming to flout social distancing guidelines by sitting closely to each other. She said: "Just to say if it is the first time you've tuned in, we are allowed to sit this close because we are married."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.