VIDEO: Strictly's Gorka Marquez has already taught daughter Mia to dance

Gorka Marquez is Spanish and a great dancer, so it's no surprise that he has already taught his nine-month-old daughter Mia how to dance reggaeton.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Strictly professional shared the most adorable father-daughter clips, which showed both dancing to Maluma and Ricky Martin's latest hit No se Me Quita. "Lockdown memories... #stayathome #lockdown #memories #friday #daddysgirl @maluma @ricky_martin," he wrote alongside a cute picture of the pair and several videos. Sharing the same video on his stories, he wrote: "So small and already dancing reggaeton!"

In one of the videos, Mia can be seen wiggling her bottom whilst smiling at the camera. The sweet and funny moment didn't go unnoticed by Gorka's friends and fans, with Strictly's Karen Hauer commenting: "Her little wiggle!!!" and actor Anthony Quinlan, Dianne Buswell's former partner, writing: "Haha she’s got the moves mate".

Amy Dowden, Luba Mushtuk and Johannes Radebe were also quick to comment, telling the proud dad how adorable little Mia was.

MORE: Inside Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's Manchester home

It's been a big week in Gemma and Gorka's household as the actress revealed earlier on Tuesday that little Mia had started crawling.

Posting on her Instagram stories, the mum-of-one could be heard chuckling in the background as an adorable Mia sat across from her on the floor. Gemma captioned the video, "She can crawl. And I am a nervous wreck," followed by a series of palm-face emojis. "Are you a nervous wreck every time she crawls?" she asked Gorka, before continuing: "Mia, can you stay on these mats?"

It seems that Mia, however, was less interested in crawling and more finding things to eat. Gemma exclaimed to her baby daughter: "Hey, don't put that in your mouth, what have you just eaten? Don't put that in your mouth!" The joy of kids, right Gem?