Gemma Atkinson has revealed the exciting milestone her baby daughter Mia has hit – she can now crawl! The actress, who welcomed Mia with boyfriend and Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez in 2019, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the happy news. However, Gemma did admit that Mia's milestone made her a "nervous wreck".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma admits she's a nervous wreck and reveals Mia's now crawling

Posting on her Instagram stories, the mum-of-one could be heard chuckling in the background as an adorable Mia sat across from her on the floor. Gemma captioned the video, "She can crawl. And I am a nervous wreck," followed by a series of palm-face emojis. "Are you a nervous wreck every time she crawls?" she asked Gorka, before continuing: "Mia, can you stay on these mats?"

It seems that Mia, however, was less interested in crawling and more finding things to eat. Gemma exclaimed to her baby daughter: "Hey, don't put that in your mouth, what have you just eaten? Don't put that in your mouth!" The joy of kids, right Gem?

MORE: Inside Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's Manchester home

Gemma welcomed her daughter Mia in 2019

The adorable video of Mia comes soon after Gemma, who reached the final of Strictly in 2017, and her partner Gorka have been finding ways to keep their little family-of-three entertained during lockdown. The former Hollyoaks actress posted a slightly different video last weekend as Gorka filmed a hilarious makeup tutorial. In the video, Gemma looked to be doing her own makeup but it was in fact Gorka! She captioned the post: "I've always been amazing at my makeup and I never use professionals for any of my shoots. Ever. I always do my own. Swipe to see my tutorial [crying-laughing emojis]."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shaves off Gorka Marquez's hair in dramatic video

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma posts hilarious makeup tutorial with Gorka

In the video, the actress could be heard saying: "Hi guys, I know everyone's doing makeup tutorials at the minute so I thought I'd show you mine. There's only four items that I use really on a daily basis, the first one being concealer. Now I love concealer for under the eye area, it's really, really good for basically covering these dark circles, so all you need to do is take your concealer and you just put a little bit under your eye..."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.