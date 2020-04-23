Scott Disick shares the sweetest photo of children Penelope and Reign playing in the garden The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick is a doting dad and lives nearby his ex Kourtney Kardashian so that their three children can split their time easily between their two parents. And this week, the Talentless founder shared the cutest picture of his daughter Penelope, seven, and youngest son Reign, five, during their time at his house. The snapshot was of the siblings playing outside by the pool, with Reign tugging at his sister's leg as she tried to sunbathe. "My loves," he captioned the image. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Omg they are seriously the cutest," while another observed: "They look so alike!" A third commented on just how grown up Penelope looked, adding: "How is Penelope 17 already?"

As well as Penelope and Reign, Scott and Kourtney also share oldest son Mason, ten. The pre-teen made headlines earlier in the month after taking part in an Instagram Live without his parents' permission, having made his account public. During the discussion, Mason even confirmed that his aunt Kylie Jenner wasn't dating Travis Scott, much to the delight of fans. However, Kourtney was less than impressed and quickly shut down her son's social media page.

The Talentless founder is also dad to son Mason

Discussing the incident on an Instagram live with Poosh, she said: "He [Mason] started an Instagram yesterday and he didn't ask us. He has an iPad and a computer for his school. I did delete it, because Scott and I feel like – he's ten. I think there's an age limit with Instagram. I think it's 13." She added: "I think on Instagram, the thing that really worries me with kids is the comments. People can be so mean and I just feel it's not the time." The 41-year-old initially made her son's Instagram account private so that he could still use it with his friends, but Mason had other ideas! "I made it private," she explained. "And he turned it back to public without me knowing, so I deleted it."

Kourtney and Scott have remained on good terms and have even spoken out about their experience co-parenting. During a discussion on Poosh's website, the mother-of-three said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better … like what else could you want."

