Lisa Armstrong returned to social media at the weekend, looking relaxed after bringing a momentous stage of her life to a close. The makeup artist, who has won awards for her work on Strictly, posted a photo of herself to Instagram and Twitter. It showed her enjoying the sunshine amid lockdown, wearing a white T-shirt with rainbow print and blue Ray-Ban sunglasses, with a nude lip and flawless skin. It's the first selfie the 43-year-old has shared since the news that she and her ex-husband, Saturday Night Takeaway star Ant McPartlin, finalised their divorce earlier this week.

Lisa simply captioned the glam snap: "Saturday chills in the garden... Thank you @picklelondon for my gorgeous #bolttee love it... [heart emojis] #stayhome #staysafe." Her followers were keen to express their approval, commenting: "Gorgeous," "Looking beautiful," and: "You deserve happiness, enjoy the sunshine and look forward to your next chapter." The star and her ex were granted a decree absolute this week, marking the official end of their 12-year marriage following their split two years ago.

Lisa shared the pretty new photo to Instagram

Lisa hasn't made any statement about her new status, on social media or otherwise, but after the news broke on Thursday, she liked a tweet from a fan which read: "@lisaAmakeup feel so sad for you, I know the crazy subconscious feelings you are going through. Being discarded for 'new supply' when you have given your ALL to it ...I think has to be the sorest pain. And when it's only them and you who know the truth. Wait. Patience. Show."

The former couple had been together for 23 years before announcing their split in January 2018 after months of speculation. At the time, Ant released a statement through his spokesperson which read: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made." Ant is now in a relationship with his former personal assistant, Anne-Marie Corbett.

