Lisa Armstrong has paid a sweet tribute to her mother Linda, almost a year after losing her dad to cancer. Sharing a never-before-seen snap with her mum, the Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist wrote: "Love you muma... Happy Mother's Day to you all!! #besafe xxx." [sic] It's been a difficult year for both Lisa and Linda following the death of the MUA's dad. Derek, who was 71, was believed to have been diagnosed in 2018, but Lisa has never publicly spoken about her father's illness.

Fans were quick to comment underneath Lisa's post, with some noting the likeness between mother and daughter. "Lisa, you always looks so lovely, and so much like your Mum," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "Beautiful smiles, stay safe." A third post read: "Aww what a lovely picture hope you both have a lovely day you deserve it xx." A fourth person said: "Lisa, you look beautiful! Ready to take on a new start, you deserve it!"

GALLERY: Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong - a look back at their love story

The Mother's Day celebration comes shortly after Lisa marked the ten-month anniversary of her dad's death. She posted a throwback snap with her parents, and said: "Still feels so unreal... #10months #loveyousomuch xxx." At the time of his death back in May, The Sun reported that Lisa had been travelling back and forth from the home she shared with ex-husband Ant in London, to her parents' house in Oxford. She was at her dad's bedside along with mum Linda when he passed away.

Meanwhile, Lisa is best known for her role as the head of hair and makeup on Strictly, and she has also starred in a makeover show called The Updaters. In 2014, Lisa received the prestigious CRAFT BAFTA for her Strictly team and she has also won the RTS Award, recognising her high achievement in the television community.

MORE: Lisa Armstrong pays tribute to her dad on first Father's Day without him

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.