The struggle was real for Ruth Langsford on Tuesday! The This Morning star ventured out for a walk in the rain with her dog, Maggie. But upon their return, chaos ensued as Ruth tried to dry off her beloved pet. The TV star shared a video on Instagram detailing her attempts, with Maggie promptly grabbing the towel in her teeth, before trying to pull it away from Ruth. "She's been out in the rain... I'm trying to dry her but she thinks it's a game! It's the little things," she captioned the clip. Fans were quick to comment on Ruth's post, with one telling the presenter: "This has really made my morning she is so cute and lovely." A second requested: "Can't you take Maggie in on Fridays to the studio?!"

WATCH: Ruth Langsford struggles at home with her beloved dog Maggie

Ruth, 60, is currently in lockdown with husband Eamonn Holmes and their son, 18-year-old Jack, in their Surrey home. Every Friday, however, the couple head into the ITV studios to present This Morning; the pair are currently among the key workers who are allowed to go to work during the UK's lockdown.

Ruth is in lockdown with husband Eamonn Holmes and their son Jack

While it is an uncertain time for everyone, Ruth has previously admitted that spending time at home is her ideal pastime when she isn't busy working. Talking to HELLO! in a joint interview with Eamonn in 2019, the star said: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me."