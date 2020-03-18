Ruth Langsford has returned to Instagram after a two-week break with a special message for her fans. The Loose Women star celebrated her 60th birthday on Tuesday, and went online to thank her followers for their kind words and messages. She also paid tribute to her husband, Eamonn Holmes. "Thank you all for your lovely birthday messages (60? How's that happened?!!)" Ruth wrote. "Difficult time to celebrate but Happy St. Patrick's Day everyone, especially my favourite Irishman @eamonnholmes."

Ruth chose to repost the photo that Eamonn had shared in his original birthday message for his wife, showing the couple posing for the camera in novelty St. Patrick's Day glasses. "Sometimes a Girl can just have too much fun," Eamonn, 59, had written. "Ruth's Birthday and #StPatricksDay all on the same day!!!!!"

Ruth should have been celebrating her 60th birthday on a romantic holiday in Italy with her husband. But the coronavirus pandemic ultimately scuppered those plans. Last week, the TV couple spoke to HELLO! about Ruth's altered birthday celebrations, with Eamonn revealing that on the day itself he would be taking his wife to a restaurant, coupled with some shopping for her perfect gift. Their close-knit family will also be included in the celebrations; as well as the couple’s 18-year-old son Jack, they have Eamonn's three children from his first marriage: Declan, Rebecca and Niall. Additional celebrations for Ruth include a big summer party, as well as a girls’ weekend away.

Sharing her excitement for the next decade, Ruth told HELLO!: "I can't quite believe I have reached the big 6-0 because when you are in your 20s, you think it's really old. But actually I am quite excited about it. I am very happy in my life, I have got a very happy marriage, a lovely family, I love my work and my career, so everything is going really well.”