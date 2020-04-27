Fans can't believe how much Holly Willoughby looks like Ruth Langsford in unearthed photo The This Morning co-stars are like two peas in a pod!

Holly Willoughby has undergone many hair transformations over the years, having grown up on the small screen from her days on children's television. And recently, her former Ministry of Mayhem co-star, Stephen Mulhern, shared a throwback photo on Instagram of them both presenting the popular game show. In the picture, Holly's hair was styled in choppy layers and she had a straight fringe, resembling her co-star Ruth Langsford's trademark hairstyle. Many people commented on her likeness to Eamonn Holmes' wife, with one writing: "More shocked that Holly looks like a young Ruth Langsford, never seen this likeness before," while another wrote: "Omg it looks like Ruth not Holly! Don't you think?" while a third added: "I thought that was Ruth!"

Holly Willoughby was compared to Ruth Langsford in this throwback photo

The Celebrity Juice star has enjoyed a successful career in television and since her children's TV days, she has gone on to be one of the main presenters of This Morning, alongside Phillip Schofield, as well as fronting popular ITV skating show, Dancing on Ice. These days, Holly is renowned for her blonde hair, which she maintains by dyeing at home, much to the surprise of her fans. Recently, the mother-of-three posted a video on Instagram to share a step-by-step guide to dyeing her roots, all from the comfort of her own bathroom. In the video, the star – who is an ambassador for Garnier – revealed that she uses the Garnier Nutrise – 10.01 called Baby Blonde, to maintain her colour "nine times out of ten," admitting that "once in a blue moon" she treats herself to a trip to the salon.

Holly and Ruth with their This Morning co-stars Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield

Ruth has also experimented with her hair over time, having dyed her locks every shade from jet black to brunette. The 60-year-old has maintained the same blondey-brown hue for the past few years, along with shoulder-length layered hair and a fringe. Before the lockdown, Ruth was a regular at her local salon, Leo Bancroft, and would often share videos of her sitting in the salon chair to show the before-and-after look. Like every other television presenter right now, the star is currently having to do her own hair and makeup on the days she presents This Morning, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in the month, the mother-of-one took to Instagram to share some videos of her DIY attempts, and apologized to her glam squad, for her efforts. She wrote: "My first attempt at 'studio' hair and makeup… sorry @sandy_mac_makeup and @mauriceflynn!!"

