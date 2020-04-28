Mick Jagger pays emotional tribute to late girlfriend L'Wren Scott

Mick Jagger has paid a touching tribute to his late former girlfriend L'Wren Scott on what would have been her 56th birthday. The Rolling Stones star shared a beautiful picture of the fashion designer posing on the sofa during a fashion shoot, which he posted on his Instagram account alongside the message: "Happy birthday L'Wren. MJ." Many of Mick's fans were quick to comment on his sentiment, with one writing: "We carry people we love with us," while another wrote: "May the candles on her cake light the heavens!" A third added: "Lots of love to you Mick." The singer also received support from his son Lucas, who commented with a red love heart emoji.

Mick Jagger paid a heartfelt tribute to his late girlfriend L'Wren Scott on her birthday

L'Wren – who dated Mick for over ten years - tragically took her own life in 2014. Following the sad news, the rock star posted a statement on his official website, writing: "I am still struggling to understand how my lover and best friend could end her life in this tragic way. We spent many wonderful years together and had made a great life for ourselves. She had great presence and her talent was very much admired, not least by me. I have been touched by the tributes that people have paid to her and also the personal messages of support that I have received. I will never forget her…Mick."

MORE: Why Princess Charlotte made history at the age of two

The Rolling Stones star went out with L'Wren for more than ten years

Mick is currently in a relationship with ballerina Melanie Hamrick, 33, who he shares son Deveraux, three. The pair met at one of his Rolling Stones concerts in Tokyo, where at the time, Melanie was touring with the American Ballet Theatre, and met the singer backstage. While he tends to keep their relationship out of the public eye, the pair have been pictured together looking loved-up on many occasions.

READ: Nicole Kidman opens up about her daughters' acting careers

Fans of the Rolling Stones have been seeing Mick over the past few weeks, as the star has been doing his bit to help entertain the nation during the current lockdown. Most recently, the Rolling Stones performed together via Zoom as part of the One World: Together At Home concert. The band were joined by many other famous faces, including Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney, and Lady Gaga. Before their big performance, the Satisfaction hitmaker shared a photo of himself rehearsing at home, captioning it: "Rehearsals in isolation."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.