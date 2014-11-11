Rolling Stones in court battle over insurance claim for L'Wren Scott's death

Mick Jagger was left so distraught by the death of his partner L'Wren Scott that he was ordered by doctors not to perform for a month. The revelation came amid a court battle over the Rolling Stones' insurance claim for concerts cancelled in the wake of the designer's suicide.





Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott were together for 13 years



Mick Jagger did not perform for a month after her death on medical advice

