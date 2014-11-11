Rolling Stones in court battle over insurance claim for L'Wren Scott's death
Mick Jagger was left so distraught by the death of his partner L'Wren Scott that he was ordered by doctors not to perform for a month. The revelation came amid a court battle over the Rolling Stones' insurance claim for concerts cancelled in the wake of the designer's suicide.
Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott were together for 13 years
The Stones had taken out a £15million insurance policy to cover costs in the event of the death of a family member. The band is suing their insurers for refusing to pay their £8million claim.
Eight companies including Cathedral Capital and Talbot 2002 Underwriting Capital Limited are named in the law suit filed in the High Court in July.
The celebrity and fashion worlds were stunned when L'Wren, a respected designer whose clients included Nicole Kidman, took her own life on March 17.
Mick Jagger did not perform for a month after her death on medical advice
Sir Mick released a statement saying he would never forget his "lover and best friend". He added: "We spent many wonderful years together and had made a great life for ourselves".
One document filed in court says: "Upon learning of Miss Scott’s death, Sir Mick Jagger became stricken with grief.
"Following examination by his physicians, Sir Mick Jagger was diagnosed as suffering from acute traumatic stress disorder. His physicians advised [him] not to perform for at least 30 days."
The duo with Mick's daughters Jade and Georgia Jagger
Eighteen family members were covered on Mick's policy, among them his ex-wives Jerry Hall and Bianca Jagger and seven children and four grandchildren. L'Wren is listed as his girlfriend.
Insurers have argued that her death was not "sudden and unforeseen" or "beyond her control" and so did not qualify for a payout.
They added that it was "reasonable to infer Miss Scott had been suffering from a mental illness" that was "traceable to, or accelerated by, a condition for which she had received or been recommended medical attention".
Any pre-existing condition would affect the payout. They have sought permission from US courts to gain access to L'Wren's personal records for evidence about her mental health.
However, her brother Randall Bamborough, who was closely involved in her business, said he had not yet received any subpoena.
