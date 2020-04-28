Nicole Kidman's daughters sound like they will be following in their mum's footsteps! The Undoings star has opened up about her family life in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, and touched upon Sunday and Faith's acting credentials, which have seen them have small parts in The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Big Little Lies. "They are kind of unusual in that they watch the filming, they are in the films. They have a great work ethic," she said. When asked what she would say if one of her daughters wanted to be actors when they grow up, the doting mum said: "I'd get out of their way."

Nicole Kidman with daughters Sunday and Faith

Nothing is more important to Nicole than family, and The Others star has passed on films in the past in order to stay with her children. "We have a system worked out to keep the family together. When Keith's not touring, it's much easier. He'll be on tour next year, and then I just don't work as much. Literally – it will become imbalanced, and we will change it. We don't have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jepordise us," she said.

Nicole and Keith have a system in place when it comes to balancing work and family life

The Hours actress also opened up about her close bond with Keith and her children, saying: "I have an unbelievably understanding husband and children – the little ones who are going like, 'Why are you looking like that, mummy?' But their ability to understand artistically is very deep already."

The Big Little Lies star – who is also mum to grown-up children Isabella and Connor, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise – is currently isolating in Nashville with Keith, Sunday and Faith. It sounds like they have been having a wonderful time together too. Keith recently opened up about the activities they have been enjoying. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the country singer said: "It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house." The star revealed that they had been playing a lot of card games including Uno, Apples and Apples, and What Do You Meme? and that they were playing music and gathering around the piano, dancing and getting out in their backyard.

