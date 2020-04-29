Victoria Beckham has revealed that her family has been helping out vulnerable people in their Cotswolds community during the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girl shared a video of dozens of white tote bags filled with care packages, writing: "Like so many volunteers, we have been supporting the elderly in our community with care packages. Head to @davidbeckham's story to find out more about the great work @age_uk have been doing."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Susanne Reid defends Victoria Beckham's decision to furlough staff

On his own Instagram, David explained: "Hi, its David here, over the last couple of weeks, my family and I have been supporting older people in our community and finding out about the great work that Age UK is doing. We've been able to help with brilliant programmes like delivering care packages and making friendship calls to people isolated by this awful situation."

MORE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's incredible £31million London home

Victoria shared the video on Instagram

MORE: Victoria Beckham returns to Instagram for first time following furlough controversy

The mum-of-four has faced scrutiny recently over her business during the coronavirus pandemic, even sparking a fierce debate on Good Morning Britain. The show's hosts, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, discussed the designer's decision to furlough 30 members of staff from her fashion business, meaning 80% of their wages will be covered by government funding.

Piers lashed out: "Talking about altruism and generosity, how nice it was to read over the weekend that Victoria Beckham has decided to furlough 30 of the staff of her failing fashion business - the one that makes no money that loses money year after year. The one that's been bailed out until now by her fabulously rich husband, David Beckham… This furlough scheme was not for primadonna, multimillionaires like you two, running a failed vanity business that makes no money."

Susanna was quick to defend Victoria, however, pointing out that the fund isn't only designed for small, essential, or profitable businesses, and that the 45-year-old will be covering the difference in her staff's wages. "I feel comfortable about the fact that the furlough scheme is about saving jobs," she said.