Victoria Beckham shared a stunning throwback photo to Instagram on Sunday as she returned to social media for the first time since her company made headlines after furloughing 30 members of staff. The photo showed Victoria wearing a gorgeous yellow sundress as she laughed in the middle of a family group hug. The picture also included her husband David and younger sister Louise, with whom she's always been very close. Victoria captioned the picture: "Looking forward to when we can all be with family and friends again [heart emoji]."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Susanna Reid defends Victoria Beckham's decision to furlough staff

As well as her sister, brother Christian, and parents Jackie and Anthony, the former Spice Girl will no doubt be missing her oldest son Brooklyn, 21, who is spending lockdown in New York with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz. The mum-of-four has also faced scrutiny over her business during the coronavirus pandemic, even sparking a fierce debate on Good Morning Britain earlier this week! On Monday, the show's hosts, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, discussed the designer's decision to furlough 30 members of staff from her fashion business, meaning 80% of their wages will be covered by government funding.

MORE: A week at home in lockdown with David and Victoria Beckham

Piers lashed out: "Talking about altruism and generosity, how nice it was to read over the weekend that Victoria Beckham has decided to furlough 30 of the staff of her failing fashion business - the one that makes no money that loses money year after year. The one that's been bailed out until now by her fabulously rich husband, David Beckham… This furlough scheme was not for primadonna, multimillionaires like you two, running a failed vanity business that makes no money."

The star returned to Instagram on Sunday

Susanna was quick to defend Victoria, however, pointing out that the fund isn't only designed for small, essential, or profitable businesses, and that the 45-year-old will be covering the difference in her staff's wages. "I feel comfortable about the fact that the furlough scheme is about saving jobs," she said.

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham shares sweet photo of sister Harper as he reveals he misses his family

Victoria and David took part in the star-studded One World: Together at Home live broadcast at the weekend, to introduce Sir Elton John's performance of I'm Still Standing, and Victoria took the moment to pay tribute to key workers. She said: "Our thanks goes to all of the healthcare workers all around the world who are working so, so hard, leaving their families to go to work, to protect us and our children, thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.