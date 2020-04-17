Victoria Beckham reflects on 'strange' birthday as she turns 46 during lockdown

Victoria Beckham is among those who have had to celebrate their birthday during the coronavirus lockdown. The fashion designer, who has turned 46, took to her Instagram page on Friday morning to share a montage of childhood throwback photos with Spice Girls' hit tune Who Do You Think You Are playing in the background. Alongside the post, the mum-of-four reflected on the uncertain times as she wrote: "It's my birthday. Perhaps a stranger birthday than usual."

"But I am so grateful to be safe and well and with @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven while missing @brooklynbeckham and all my family I can't be with today," she added. "I know we will all be dancing together in spirit to my playlist tonight! xxxxx VB."

Her husband David Beckham also paid a loving tribute, saying: "Happy birthday mama we love you so much and hope you have the most amazing day @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven." Their second eldest son Romeo gushed: "Happy birthday mum love u so much have an amazing day." Meanwhile, Cruz echoed their sentiments, writing: "Happy birthday mum I love you so much."

On Thursday, Victoria revealed that she will celebrate her big day by dancing the evening away in her living room to a special playlist created by her friend DJ Fat Tony. What's more, the former pop star added that she has asked friends and family to donate to The Children's Society in lieu of birthday presents, and encouraged her millions of followers to consider donating to the charity if they were able to.

Romeo Beckham shared this lovely selfie with his mum

Alongside her birthday plans, Victoria shared a photo of herself dancing, surrounded by white balloons. "Tomorrow is my birthday. @dj_fattony_has given me the best bday present," she said in the caption. "A playlist of all my favourite songs to share with everyone. Instead of gifts this year I have asked my friends and family to donate to @thechildrenssociety. The link is in my bio. They provide a lifeline for children hidden from view in the coronavirus crisis, and in even more danger now from abuse, exploitation, neglect or hunger."

Her message continued: "Please support them if you can. Tony will be going live on my Instagram tomorrow at 8PM BST/4PM EDT. Turn the music up and have a dance in your living room/kitchen/bedroom. Thank you Tony!"

